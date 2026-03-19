BioFoundry Boost: Transforming India's Bioeconomy

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has laid the foundation stone for a pioneering BioFoundry Centre at Mohali's National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI), supporting India's biotechnology sector with an estimated investment of Rs 42 crore.

The new facility promises to be a national platform bridging laboratory innovations with industrial-scale applications. It will focus on advanced biomanufacturing processes primarily within agri-food biotechnology, including smart proteins and bio-based products.

Designed to support startups and industry, the BioFoundry will facilitate scale-up processes, pre-commercialisation, and technology transfer, while also functioning as a skill development center for young biotech professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)