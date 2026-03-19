BioFoundry Boost: Transforming India's Bioeconomy
Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated a BioFoundry Centre in Mohali aimed at advancing biomanufacturing for agri-food biotechnology. The centre, set up at NABI, Mohali, will bridge research and industrial applications, fostering innovation and development in India's bioeconomy, supporting startups, and offering skill development.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has laid the foundation stone for a pioneering BioFoundry Centre at Mohali's National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI), supporting India's biotechnology sector with an estimated investment of Rs 42 crore.
The new facility promises to be a national platform bridging laboratory innovations with industrial-scale applications. It will focus on advanced biomanufacturing processes primarily within agri-food biotechnology, including smart proteins and bio-based products.
Designed to support startups and industry, the BioFoundry will facilitate scale-up processes, pre-commercialisation, and technology transfer, while also functioning as a skill development center for young biotech professionals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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