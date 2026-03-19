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BioFoundry Boost: Transforming India's Bioeconomy

Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated a BioFoundry Centre in Mohali aimed at advancing biomanufacturing for agri-food biotechnology. The centre, set up at NABI, Mohali, will bridge research and industrial applications, fostering innovation and development in India's bioeconomy, supporting startups, and offering skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:05 IST
BioFoundry Boost: Transforming India's Bioeconomy
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Union Minister Jitendra Singh has laid the foundation stone for a pioneering BioFoundry Centre at Mohali's National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI), supporting India's biotechnology sector with an estimated investment of Rs 42 crore.

The new facility promises to be a national platform bridging laboratory innovations with industrial-scale applications. It will focus on advanced biomanufacturing processes primarily within agri-food biotechnology, including smart proteins and bio-based products.

Designed to support startups and industry, the BioFoundry will facilitate scale-up processes, pre-commercialisation, and technology transfer, while also functioning as a skill development center for young biotech professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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