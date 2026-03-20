The Ripple Effects of War: How Rising Oil Prices Impact the Global Economy

The ongoing conflict in Iran has triggered a sharp increase in crude oil prices, creating ripples across the global economy. With oil prices soaring beyond USD 110 a barrel, consumers around the world are feeling the heat, especially at fuel pumps where prices have surged significantly.

As gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel prices climb, so do the associated costs of goods transportation. This surge in fuel costs, compounded by issues like the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, is pushing up the expenses for shipping and increasing inflation risks.

Household energy bills and costs of products reliant on petrochemical feedstocks are on the rise too. Experts warn that if elevated oil prices persist, it could lead to further economic strain and alterations in consumer spending habits, particularly among lower-income shoppers.

(With inputs from agencies.)