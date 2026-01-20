Rajasthan's SMEs: Pioneers of Industrial Growth
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the significance of SMEs in India's industrial sector. At the Rajasthan Industry and SME Summit, he urged leveraging Rajasthan's entrepreneurial tradition for global growth. Bagde noted SMEs' contributions to Make in India and highlighted Rajasthan's potential in various sectors, recognizing entrepreneurs with awards.
Rajasthan's Governor Haribhau Bagde spotlighted the vital role of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India's industrial landscape during the Rajasthan Industry and SME Summit.
Bagde urged harnessing Rajasthan's rich entrepreneurial legacy to tap into global markets, advocating it as a key to future economic expansion.
Highlighting the state's extensive potential in areas like renewable energy, mining, and tourism, he lauded SMEs as the backbone of initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, pivotal to the nation's self-sufficiency endeavours.
