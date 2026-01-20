Rajasthan's SMEs: Pioneers of Industrial Growth

Rajasthan's Governor Haribhau Bagde spotlighted the vital role of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India's industrial landscape during the Rajasthan Industry and SME Summit.

Bagde urged harnessing Rajasthan's rich entrepreneurial legacy to tap into global markets, advocating it as a key to future economic expansion.

Highlighting the state's extensive potential in areas like renewable energy, mining, and tourism, he lauded SMEs as the backbone of initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, pivotal to the nation's self-sufficiency endeavours.

(With inputs from agencies.)