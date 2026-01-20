Left Menu

Switzerland Champions Free Trade Amid Global Challenges

Swiss President Guy Parmelin opened the World Economic Forum with a commitment to international law, human rights, and free trade. Switzerland aims to diversify its trade and scientific relations. Despite global protectionism, the country believes in the success of free trade agreements and values dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:59 IST
Switzerland Champions Free Trade Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss President Guy Parmelin, addressing the World Economic Forum, reinforced Switzerland's dedication to a rules-based international order, human rights, and free trade, asserting these principles as foundational. He emphasized Switzerland's intention to diversify its international partnerships, particularly in trade and science, amid rising global protectionism.

Parmelin advocated for equal-footing negotiations to craft beneficial trade agreements, underscoring the importance of dialogue and personal interactions. The WEF, he noted, plays a crucial role in facilitating such exchanges, especially following the recent challenges Switzerland faced.

Reflecting on emerging global challenges, including geopolitical tensions and unresolved questions around artificial intelligence, Parmelin acknowledged the complicated landscape. Despite these hurdles, he reaffirmed Switzerland's commitment to continuing its proactive, collaborative approach on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apollo Micro Systems Invests Rs 300 Crore in New Telangana Facility

Apollo Micro Systems Invests Rs 300 Crore in New Telangana Facility

 India
2
Trump Set to Decide on Next Federal Reserve Chair

Trump Set to Decide on Next Federal Reserve Chair

 Global
3
Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP Leadership

Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP Leadership

 India
4
Court Orders Removal of Senior Advocate's Photos from Fraudulent Use

Court Orders Removal of Senior Advocate's Photos from Fraudulent Use

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026