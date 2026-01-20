Switzerland Champions Free Trade Amid Global Challenges

Swiss President Guy Parmelin, addressing the World Economic Forum, reinforced Switzerland's dedication to a rules-based international order, human rights, and free trade, asserting these principles as foundational. He emphasized Switzerland's intention to diversify its international partnerships, particularly in trade and science, amid rising global protectionism.

Parmelin advocated for equal-footing negotiations to craft beneficial trade agreements, underscoring the importance of dialogue and personal interactions. The WEF, he noted, plays a crucial role in facilitating such exchanges, especially following the recent challenges Switzerland faced.

Reflecting on emerging global challenges, including geopolitical tensions and unresolved questions around artificial intelligence, Parmelin acknowledged the complicated landscape. Despite these hurdles, he reaffirmed Switzerland's commitment to continuing its proactive, collaborative approach on the world stage.

