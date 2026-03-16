Stability in Paris: U.S. and China Discuss Prospective Trade Agreements
U.S. and Chinese officials held productive talks in Paris focusing on agriculture, critical minerals, and managed trade. These discussions aim to lay groundwork for a potential meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi in China. Both nations are exploring mechanisms to stabilize trade relations and increase agricultural exports.
Top economic diplomats from the U.S. and China met in Paris for talks deemed 'remarkably stable.' Discussions focused on agriculture, minerals, and managed trade ahead of possible resolutions for leaders Trump and Xi to consider later.
Sources familiar with the talks suggest China may agree to purchase additional U.S. agricultural products. The meeting followed numerous engagements last year aimed at defusing tensions, signaling willingness for future cooperation.
Next steps may include establishing a 'Board of Trade' and 'Board of Investment' to manage trade and investment, alongside technical talks. Despite no formal statements, the discussions reflect a mutual interest in stabilizing economic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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