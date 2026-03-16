Stability in Paris: U.S. and China Discuss Prospective Trade Agreements

Top economic diplomats from the U.S. and China met in Paris for talks deemed 'remarkably stable.' Discussions focused on agriculture, minerals, and managed trade ahead of possible resolutions for leaders Trump and Xi to consider later.

Sources familiar with the talks suggest China may agree to purchase additional U.S. agricultural products. The meeting followed numerous engagements last year aimed at defusing tensions, signaling willingness for future cooperation.

Next steps may include establishing a 'Board of Trade' and 'Board of Investment' to manage trade and investment, alongside technical talks. Despite no formal statements, the discussions reflect a mutual interest in stabilizing economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)