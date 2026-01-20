Global Tensions Tip Sensex Below 83,000 as Geopolitical Strains Escalate

The BSE Sensex, India's equity benchmark index, nosedived more than 1,000 points on Tuesday, closing below the significant 83,000 levels. This decline was instigated by intensified geopolitical tensions and lackluster global market performance, according to traders.

The persistent weakness of the Indian rupee and continual foreign fund outflows further eroded investor sentiment. During the session, the Sensex dropped by 1,065.71 points, ending at 82,180.47. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty saw a substantial dip, descending 353 points to settle at 25,232.50.

Market analysts cite the tumultuous use of tariffs by the US administration and mounting global trade disruptions as significant contributors to the current volatility. This environment has prompted a shift towards safe-haven assets like gold and silver, while equities continue to suffer declines.