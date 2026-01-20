Left Menu

Global Tensions Tip Sensex Below 83,000 as Geopolitical Strains Escalate

On Tuesday, the Indian equity benchmark index Sensex plummeted over 1,000 points amid global selloff, geopolitical tensions, and weak rupee performance. The index closed at 82,180.47, marred by persistent foreign fund outflows and renewed global trade concerns. Investor confidence has been notably dented.

The BSE Sensex, India's equity benchmark index, nosedived more than 1,000 points on Tuesday, closing below the significant 83,000 levels. This decline was instigated by intensified geopolitical tensions and lackluster global market performance, according to traders.

The persistent weakness of the Indian rupee and continual foreign fund outflows further eroded investor sentiment. During the session, the Sensex dropped by 1,065.71 points, ending at 82,180.47. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty saw a substantial dip, descending 353 points to settle at 25,232.50.

Market analysts cite the tumultuous use of tariffs by the US administration and mounting global trade disruptions as significant contributors to the current volatility. This environment has prompted a shift towards safe-haven assets like gold and silver, while equities continue to suffer declines.

