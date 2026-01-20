Jute Policy Tightened Amid Surging Prices

In an effort to stabilize the raw jute market amid spiking prices reaching Rs 13,000 per quintal, the Jute Commissioner has announced an immediate reduction in permissible stockholding limits for raw jute by traders and mills.

The revised regulations, which lower the limits set by a December 2025 order, are intended to prevent hoarding. Registered balers can now hold a maximum of 1,200 quintals, with other stockists' limits set at 150 quintals, while unregistered traders are limited to 5 quintals. Jute mills can maintain raw jute stocks for up to 30 days of consumption.

The Jute Balers' Association has expressed concerns over these tightened norms, labeling them 'misleading narratives'. The association also revealed its exclusion from recent discussions on the issue, highlighting potential negative impacts on farmers and traders with the sowing season approaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)