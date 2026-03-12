Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Establishes West Bengal Traders' Welfare Board

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the formation of the West Bengal Traders' Welfare Board, fulfilling a promise to the trading community. This new body aims to facilitate dialogue between traders and the state government, addressing their concerns and strengthening the state's economy.

Kolkata | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:45 IST
In a significant move for the business community, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the creation of the West Bengal Traders' Welfare Board. This initiative, which fulfills a long-standing demand, aims to provide an institutional platform for dialogue between traders and the government.

Emphasizing the importance of the board, Banerjee stated that it would include representation from every district, ensuring the voices of lakhs of traders are heard. She conveyed her congratulations to the trading community, acknowledging their role as the economic backbone of the state.

With the chairperson being the president of the Confederation of West Bengal Traders Association, the board promises robust representation. Banerjee expressed her administration's commitment to collaborating with traders for a vibrant economic future in Bengal.

