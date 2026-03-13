Jaipur Traders Unite with Police for Enhanced Market Security
The Jaipur police commissioner held discussions with city traders' representatives to improve market security and cooperation. Key topics included strengthening law and order, enhancing CCTV surveillance, and forming coordination committees. The initiative aims to bolster security and crime prevention in Jaipur's commercial areas with active trader participation.
- Country:
- India
The Jaipur Police Commissioner convened with representatives from city traders' associations on Friday, aiming to bolster security measures in local markets. The meeting addressed improving law and order, maintaining peace, and ensuring smooth traffic in Jaipur's commercial districts.
Commissioner Sachin Mittal emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation, noting that collaboration between the police and citizens can further enhance the city's law and order. Mittal praised the traders' proactive involvement in security, citing the installation of 48 CCTV cameras in February alone.
Plans were made to link these cameras to the Abhay Command Centre for more efficient surveillance. Mittal urged all police personnel to promote camera installation and form police-trader coordination committees, tasked with enhancing security, coordinating smooth market operations, and tackling issues like encroachments and theft.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Jaipur
- police
- security
- traders
- CCTV
- surveillance
- law and order
- market
- coordination
- crime prevention
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