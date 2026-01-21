Market Mayhem: Trade Tensions Shake Up Global Stocks

In a fresh wave of investor anxiety, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached their lowest points in a month as Wall Street returned from a long weekend to new European tariff threats by President Donald Trump. This move echoed past tensions, driving fear across global markets.

Trump's proposal to impose additional tariffs on European nations unless a deal for the purchase of Greenland is reached adds a layer of complexity to geopolitical relations. While the immediate impact mirrors the April 'Liberation Day' episode, analysts note the contained scope might limit damages.

Despite the geopolitical tensions, the U.S. economy stands resilient, supported by positive earnings reports and economic data due this week. Key figures on GDP, PMI, and other indicators will shed light on the economic landscape, ensuring investors remain on edge but cautiously optimistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)