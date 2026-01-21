Left Menu

UK Inflation Surge Stuns Economists

UK inflation unexpectedly rose to 3.4% in December, surpassing economic forecasts. Despite high inflation amidst sluggish growth, the rate is anticipated to decline as last year’s costs wane. The Bank of England predicts inflation to hit the 2% target by spring, with potential interest rate cuts in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-01-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:35 IST
The UK's inflation rate rose more than anticipated in December to 3.4%, up from 3.2% in November, according to official data released on Wednesday. This surpasses economist expectations, who had predicted a rise to just 3.3% as per a Reuters poll.

Despite Britain's sluggish economic growth, its inflation remains the highest among the Group of Seven nations. Economists believe the pace of price increases should diminish in the coming months as last year's hikes in utility costs and other tariffs no longer impact year-on-year comparisons.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has indicated that inflation might align with the central bank's 2% target by April or May. Financial markets are anticipating one or two potential interest rate cuts by the Bank of England in 2026, following a Monetary Policy Committee decision in December to reduce the Bank Rate to 3.75%, though nearly half the members opposed due to ongoing inflation concerns.

