Himachal Pradesh Boosts Tourism with New Helicopter Services

In a bid to enhance air connectivity and support the tourism sector, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated helicopter services from Sanjauli Heliport in Shimla. The new services mark a significant milestone for Himachal Pradesh, offering daily flights to Bhuntar Airport in Kullu and Reckong Peo, with additional routes planned.

Furthermore, flights between Chandigarh and Sanjauli will run three times a week, bolstering tourism and convenience. Fares have been set to attract travelers, adding to the economic benefits for local stakeholders. The chief minister emphasized the role of these services in facilitating medical emergencies, due to the heliport's proximity to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

Construction of additional heliports across districts is underway, aiming for completion by March-April 2025, with a significant investment in infrastructure. Criticizing the former government for misallocation of funds, Sukhu lauded the timely approval of operations, crediting the efforts of state authorities and necessary clearances from DGCA and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

(With inputs from agencies.)