Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Tourism with New Helicopter Services

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated helicopter services from Sanjauli Heliport in Shimla, enhancing air connectivity and promoting tourism in Himachal Pradesh. With daily flights to key locations and plans for new routes, the services aim to benefit the tourism sector and improve emergency medical response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:41 IST
Himachal Pradesh Boosts Tourism with New Helicopter Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance air connectivity and support the tourism sector, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated helicopter services from Sanjauli Heliport in Shimla. The new services mark a significant milestone for Himachal Pradesh, offering daily flights to Bhuntar Airport in Kullu and Reckong Peo, with additional routes planned.

Furthermore, flights between Chandigarh and Sanjauli will run three times a week, bolstering tourism and convenience. Fares have been set to attract travelers, adding to the economic benefits for local stakeholders. The chief minister emphasized the role of these services in facilitating medical emergencies, due to the heliport's proximity to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

Construction of additional heliports across districts is underway, aiming for completion by March-April 2025, with a significant investment in infrastructure. Criticizing the former government for misallocation of funds, Sukhu lauded the timely approval of operations, crediting the efforts of state authorities and necessary clearances from DGCA and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO's Arctic Challenge: A Unified Front Against Russia

NATO's Arctic Challenge: A Unified Front Against Russia

 Global
2
NGT Takes Action Against Unlawful Road Work in Arunachal Pradesh's Sensitive Areas

NGT Takes Action Against Unlawful Road Work in Arunachal Pradesh's Sensitive...

 India
3
India and Spain: United Front Against Terrorism and Strengthening Ties

India and Spain: United Front Against Terrorism and Strengthening Ties

 India
4
Ceasefire Breaches Escalate Gaza Conflict as Trump Peace Plan Stalls

Ceasefire Breaches Escalate Gaza Conflict as Trump Peace Plan Stalls

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026