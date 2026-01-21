Left Menu

Delhi-New York Flight Fiasco: Compensation for Aggrieved Travelers

In 2023, a father and daughter were awarded Rs 1.5 lakh in compensation after enduring poor conditions on an Air India flight. They reported broken seats, unhygienic washrooms, and poor food service. Air India disputed the claims, but the consumer commission ruled in favor of the passengers.

A father and daughter duo, recent travelers on an Air India flight, have been awarded Rs 1.5 lakh in compensation following their claims of intolerable conditions during their journey from Delhi to New York in 2023.

The passengers described broken seats, non-functional in-flight systems, and unhygienic washrooms, accusing Air India of providing substandard service. In response, Air India argued that these allegations were baseless and aimed at extracting undue benefits.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, led by President Poonam Chaudhry and Judicial Member Shekhar Chandra, ruled in favor of the complainants, citing mental agony and harassment. The commission has instructed Air India to pay the compensation for failing to deliver the service charged for.

