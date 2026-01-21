Rashmi Group's Mega Investment: Boosting Telangana's Job Market and Economic Vision

Industrial powerhouse Rashmi Group has committed to a Rs 12,500 crore investment in Telangana, a strategic move expected to create 12,000 direct and indirect jobs. The announcement follows discussions between Rashmi Group executives and Telangana's delegation during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Known for its globally acclaimed ductile iron pipes, Rashmi Group seeks to establish a steel plant as part of this investment, embracing opportunities in green manufacturing and the circular economy. The collaboration aims to bolster the state's sustainability goals, according to a recent press release.

Additionally, AB InBev, the largest brewing company worldwide, revealed plans to expand its existing Telangana facility, further supporting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's vision of making Telangana a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.