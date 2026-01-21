High-Speed Tragedy: Inside the Fatal BEST Bus Accident in Mumbai

A horrific accident involving a BEST bus has left four dead and 12 injured in Mumbai's Bhandup area. The driver, Santosh Sawant, is accused of driving at high speeds through a crowded street, ignoring the potential for disaster. Authorities presented their case against Sawant in court, opposing his bail.

Despite assertions by the accused that he was attempting to avoid a collision with a rickshaw and pedestrians, the police allege a complete disregard for safety. The bus, a nine-meter-long electric vehicle from Olectra Greentech, reportedly showed no signs of mechanical failure, according to an RTO inspection.

The police expressed concerns about potential law and order ramifications should Sawant be granted bail, citing the sensitive nature of the case. With witnesses residing near the accused, authorities fear potential witness intimidation. The court's decision on the matter is expected on January 23.

