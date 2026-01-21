Extended Rail Services Boost Connectivity to Vaishno Devi

Northern Railway's Jammu division has announced an extension of special reserved train services between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra amid high passenger demand. Previously scheduled to end by mid-January, the trains will now make four additional trips, catering to increased travelers on this popular route.

Officials confirmed that Train No 04081 will run extra trips from January 23 to January 26 while Train No 04082 will operate from January 24 to January 27. These trains previously had their services slated to conclude in mid-January but will now continue to accommodate almost full occupancy.

The increase in services is set to benefit passengers not only in Jammu and Kashmir but also those from other major stops along the route like Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, and Ambala Cantt. Northern Railway encourages passengers to verify the train schedule before traveling.

(With inputs from agencies.)