Left Menu

Extended Rail Services Boost Connectivity to Vaishno Devi

Northern Railway's Jammu division has extended the services of special reserved trains between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra due to increased demand. Four additional trips are scheduled, with final departures on January 27. The move accommodates high occupancy rates and aids passengers along the route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:42 IST
Extended Rail Services Boost Connectivity to Vaishno Devi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Railway's Jammu division has announced an extension of special reserved train services between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra amid high passenger demand. Previously scheduled to end by mid-January, the trains will now make four additional trips, catering to increased travelers on this popular route.

Officials confirmed that Train No 04081 will run extra trips from January 23 to January 26 while Train No 04082 will operate from January 24 to January 27. These trains previously had their services slated to conclude in mid-January but will now continue to accommodate almost full occupancy.

The increase in services is set to benefit passengers not only in Jammu and Kashmir but also those from other major stops along the route like Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, and Ambala Cantt. Northern Railway encourages passengers to verify the train schedule before traveling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Takes Charge: AI Chip Export Debate Intensifies

Congress Takes Charge: AI Chip Export Debate Intensifies

 Global
2
House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein Inquiry

House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein In...

 United States
3
NATO Unites for Arctic Security: A United Front

NATO Unites for Arctic Security: A United Front

 Belgium
4
Newsom vs. Trump: Blocked at Davos Sparks Controversy

Newsom vs. Trump: Blocked at Davos Sparks Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026