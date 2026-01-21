India Gears Up to Showcase at International Garments Fair

Over 235 exhibitors from India are set to participate in the India International Garment Fair (IIGF), welcoming international buyers from 65 countries, according to the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Wednesday.

AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel emphasized that the event will serve as a pivotal platform for domestic players to display their products. He noted that amid global economic challenges, the fair could stimulate export growth by promoting market diversification and fostering innovation in garment design, thus amplifying the global allure of 'Made in India'.

The upcoming edition of IIGF will facilitate deeper engagement across different geographies, highlight unique design capabilities, and empower local manufacturers to expand their operations. Sakthivel mentioned the fair's roster includes over 235 exhibitors from 13 states and 650 buyers from around the globe, as India's ready-made garments exports witnessed a 2.4% year-on-year growth to USD 11.6 billion during April-December 2025-26.

