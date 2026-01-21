Left Menu

Chandigarh Shifts to Monthly Electricity Billing for Consumers

Chandigarh Power Distribution Ltd has started implementing monthly electricity billing for both domestic and non-domestic consumers from January 19. This move aims to improve operational excellence, billing accuracy, and customer service. The transition reflects CPDL's commitment to modernization and customer satisfaction, aligning with regulatory directives for enhanced transparency.

Chandigarh Power Distribution Ltd (CPDL) has begun monthly electricity billing for domestic and non-domestic consumers from January 19, as part of an initiative to boost operational excellence and transparency, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

This move highlights CPDL's focus on customer-centric services and billing accuracy. CPDL, the entity responsible for electricity distribution in Chandigarh, is a subsidiary of Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd, under the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

The transition to monthly billing is driven by technology upgrades and aims to align with regulatory mandates, ensuring consumers benefit from reduced high consolidated bills and improved access via mobile services. By January 2026, this will replace the current bi-monthly schedule for all consumers.

