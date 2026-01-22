Spain's Rail Strikes: Union Demands Safety After Tragic Derailments

Spain's largest train drivers' union has announced a three-day nationwide strike scheduled from February 9-11, in a bid to demand stricter safety measures across the railway network. This call to action follows three derailments in a span of just 48 hours that resulted in several fatalities, including two train drivers.

One particularly devastating derailment occurred near Barcelona, resulting from a retaining wall collapsing due to heavy rains, leaving one dead and several injured. Another tragic incident near Adamuz in the province of Cordoba saw a collision of two trains, marking one of Europe's deadliest rail accidents, killing 43 individuals.

As investigators delve into the causes, with key attention on a significant piece of machinery potentially missing from the accident site, the Transport Minister emphasized the commitment to resume suspended services and address underlying track issues while dismissing notions of human error in the accidents.