Left Menu

Spain's Rail Strikes: Union Demands Safety After Tragic Derailments

Spain's largest train drivers' union has declared a nationwide strike, urging enhanced railway safety after multiple derailments led to fatalities. The strikes follow significant accidents in Adamuz and Gelida, raising concerns about track conditions and infrastructure. Authorities continue to investigate while suspending several train services for inspections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 00:42 IST
Spain's Rail Strikes: Union Demands Safety After Tragic Derailments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain's largest train drivers' union has announced a three-day nationwide strike scheduled from February 9-11, in a bid to demand stricter safety measures across the railway network. This call to action follows three derailments in a span of just 48 hours that resulted in several fatalities, including two train drivers.

One particularly devastating derailment occurred near Barcelona, resulting from a retaining wall collapsing due to heavy rains, leaving one dead and several injured. Another tragic incident near Adamuz in the province of Cordoba saw a collision of two trains, marking one of Europe's deadliest rail accidents, killing 43 individuals.

As investigators delve into the causes, with key attention on a significant piece of machinery potentially missing from the accident site, the Transport Minister emphasized the commitment to resume suspended services and address underlying track issues while dismissing notions of human error in the accidents.

TRENDING

1
Court Lifts Restraint on Federal Force Against Minnesota Protesters

Court Lifts Restraint on Federal Force Against Minnesota Protesters

 Global
2
Immigration Enforcement Tensions Rise in Maine Amid Federal Crackdown

Immigration Enforcement Tensions Rise in Maine Amid Federal Crackdown

 Global
3
Trump's Greenland Deal: Diplomacy over Tariffs

Trump's Greenland Deal: Diplomacy over Tariffs

 Global
4
Judicial Blockade: A Shield for Journalistic Freedom

Judicial Blockade: A Shield for Journalistic Freedom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026