India Drives US Tourism Surge: A New Era for Travel

India has emerged as the second-largest source market for US tourism, showcasing a robust growth trajectory. Brand USA's Dixon highlights India's climbing visitation and spending in the US, with major events like the FIFA World Cup set to drive future tourism. Indian travellers' preferences are evolving, venturing beyond traditional destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Travel from India to the United States is experiencing significant growth, positioning India as the second-largest overseas source market for US tourism, according to Fred Dixon, President and CEO of Brand USA.

During his visit to India for the 12th Brand USA Travel Week in Bengaluru, Dixon emphasized the rising sophistication and purchasing power of Indian travelers who are exploring beyond traditional US entry points.

He noted an impressive 40% increase in visitation volume since 2019 and anticipates the trend will continue, bolstered by major events like the FIFA World Cup, the US's 250th anniversary, and popular routes like Route 66, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

