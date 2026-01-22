South Florida Unveils Scenic Water Taxi to Tackle Traffic Woes

South Florida commuters could soon avoid the typical traffic jams by opting for a waterway alternative. A new free water taxi service has been introduced, offering a 20-minute ride across Biscayne Bay between Miami and Miami Beach.

Launched by local officials, the 40-foot boats, capable of carrying 55 passengers, aim to reduce commuter traffic on overburdened causeways. The service is expected to support congestion relief and promote better mobility for locals and tourists.

This initiative has drawn inspiration from successful water taxi services during events like Art Basel Miami Beach. Operating costs are split between Miami Beach city funds and a state grant, with plans for expanded routes in the future.