Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives in Delhi

Two men lost their lives in a motorcycle accident in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area after colliding with a truck. The victims, Azad Bharti and Dipesh, were declared dead at BJRM Hospital. The truck driver, Baljinder Singh, has been arrested, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:42 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two men riding a motorcycle were killed following a collision with a truck in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, as reported by an official on Thursday.

The accident occurred late Wednesday night, prompting a swift police response. Upon arrival, officers found both vehicles involved in a severe crash. The victims, Azad Bharti and Dipesh, were rushed to BJRM Hospital but were declared brought dead.

An eyewitness named Rohit provided a statement to the police, aiding the investigation. The authorities have arrested the truck driver, Baljinder Singh from Punjab, and seized both vehicles for further examination. A case has been registered as the investigation continues.

TRENDING

1
Minister Verma Vows to End Kirari's Waterlogging Nightmare

Minister Verma Vows to End Kirari's Waterlogging Nightmare

 India
2
Moldova's Unification Dilemma: President Sandu's Stand

Moldova's Unification Dilemma: President Sandu's Stand

 Moldova
3
Bengaluru's Battle with Traffic: Challenges of a Congested Future

Bengaluru's Battle with Traffic: Challenges of a Congested Future

 India
4
Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026