Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives in Delhi
Two men lost their lives in a motorcycle accident in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area after colliding with a truck. The victims, Azad Bharti and Dipesh, were declared dead at BJRM Hospital. The truck driver, Baljinder Singh, has been arrested, and an investigation is underway.
In a tragic incident, two men riding a motorcycle were killed following a collision with a truck in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, as reported by an official on Thursday.
The accident occurred late Wednesday night, prompting a swift police response. Upon arrival, officers found both vehicles involved in a severe crash. The victims, Azad Bharti and Dipesh, were rushed to BJRM Hospital but were declared brought dead.
An eyewitness named Rohit provided a statement to the police, aiding the investigation. The authorities have arrested the truck driver, Baljinder Singh from Punjab, and seized both vehicles for further examination. A case has been registered as the investigation continues.