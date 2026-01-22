Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives in Delhi

In a tragic incident, two men riding a motorcycle were killed following a collision with a truck in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, as reported by an official on Thursday.

The accident occurred late Wednesday night, prompting a swift police response. Upon arrival, officers found both vehicles involved in a severe crash. The victims, Azad Bharti and Dipesh, were rushed to BJRM Hospital but were declared brought dead.

An eyewitness named Rohit provided a statement to the police, aiding the investigation. The authorities have arrested the truck driver, Baljinder Singh from Punjab, and seized both vehicles for further examination. A case has been registered as the investigation continues.