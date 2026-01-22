Left Menu

Amit Shah To Launch 'One District One Cuisine' In Uttar Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address the Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations in Lucknow. He will launch the 'One District One Cuisine' scheme, opening market opportunities for local dishes. Shah will also inaugurate the Sardar Patel Industrial Zone Programme and confer various awards.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to speak at the Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations in Lucknow on January 24 as the chief guest, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

During the event at Rashtra Prerna Sthal, Shah will introduce the 'One District One Cuisine' (ODOC) scheme, which aims to recognize and enhance the unique traditional cuisine of each district in Uttar Pradesh, bringing improvements in quality, branding, and market access. This initiative seeks to elevate local flavors to both national and global levels.

In addition to unveiling the Sardar Patel Industrial Zone Programme, Shah will award districts excelling under the CM YUVA scheme and confer the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman for 2025–26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

