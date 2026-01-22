Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Sets New Investment Trails at WEF 2026

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that investment pledges worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore made during WEF 2025 have been implemented. At WEF 2026, Naidu highlighted growth in green energy, AI, tourism, and agriculture. He urged Tata Group to expedite projects and consider sports city investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:28 IST
Andhra Pradesh Sets New Investment Trails at WEF 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed that investment commitments worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore, made during the forum's 2025 edition, have been successfully grounded in the state.

Naidu emphasized that the WEF serves as an excellent platform to understand global industrial trends, which aids in branding Andhra Pradesh and adapting new market policies. He highlighted successes in green energy, technology, AI, agriculture, and tourism, noting increased interest from top companies in India.

During his interaction with Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran, Naidu requested faster execution of Tata projects in Andhra Pradesh and suggested exploring investments in three planned sports cities. Chandrasekaran mentioned sending executives to the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub for further deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and EU on the Brink of Historic Trade Pact

Strengthening Ties: India and EU on the Brink of Historic Trade Pact

 India
2
Cardiff Rugby's Potential Leap: Ospreys Owners Eye Club Acquisition

Cardiff Rugby's Potential Leap: Ospreys Owners Eye Club Acquisition

 Global
3
Assam Braces for High-Profile Visits from Modi and Shah

Assam Braces for High-Profile Visits from Modi and Shah

 India
4
Duo Arrested in Kerala for Cannabis Trafficking

Duo Arrested in Kerala for Cannabis Trafficking

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026