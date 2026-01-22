Andhra Pradesh Sets New Investment Trails at WEF 2026

At the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed that investment commitments worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore, made during the forum's 2025 edition, have been successfully grounded in the state.

Naidu emphasized that the WEF serves as an excellent platform to understand global industrial trends, which aids in branding Andhra Pradesh and adapting new market policies. He highlighted successes in green energy, technology, AI, agriculture, and tourism, noting increased interest from top companies in India.

During his interaction with Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran, Naidu requested faster execution of Tata projects in Andhra Pradesh and suggested exploring investments in three planned sports cities. Chandrasekaran mentioned sending executives to the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub for further deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)