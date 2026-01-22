IndiGo's Winter Woes: Slots, Fines, and Operational Fallout
The government is reallocating IndiGo's vacated flight slots following its winter schedule reduction due to operational disruptions. IndiGo faced severe delays and cancellations, resulting in penalties and a significant profit decline. The redistribution process is underway, with airlines invited to apply for the available slots, though interest is minimal.
The government has initiated the process of reallocating flight slots previously used by IndiGo, following a reduction in their winter schedule after massive operational disruptions in December. Airlines have been invited to submit requests for these vacated slots, although conditions apply.
Between December 3 and 5, last year, IndiGo experienced significant disruptions, canceling 2,507 flights and seeing 1,852 delays, affecting over 300,000 passengers nationwide. Consequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) cut IndiGo's winter schedule by 10%, vacating numerous flight slots.
The Directorate slapped IndiGo with fines totaling Rs 22.20 crore due to these disruptions, citing management inefficiencies and inadequate crew resources. Additionally, IndiGo reported a dramatic 78% drop in profits for the third quarter, attributed to operational challenges and external economic factors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
