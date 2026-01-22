Tanker Interception Sparks Diplomatic Inquiry

The French authorities have yet to inform Russia's embassy in Paris about the interception of a tanker in the Mediterranean. This was confirmed by Russia's TASS news agency, citing diplomatic sources.

Efforts are in motion at Russia's Consulate General in Marseille to ascertain whether any of the crew members are Russian nationals, in order to provide the necessary consular support.

The incident underscores the complexities and diplomatic sensitivities surrounding maritime operations in international waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)