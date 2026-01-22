Left Menu

Gujarat's Strategic Moves: Strengthening Global Tech Ties at Davos

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi met global tech leaders at Davos, focusing on AI and digital infrastructure. Discussions aimed at positioning Gujarat as a tech investment hub while exploring collaborations in data centers, AI platforms, and skill development, aligning with India's vision to lead in technology and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:36 IST
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Industries Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, spearheaded high-level meetings with global technology leaders including NVIDIA and OpenAI at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. The talks centered on advancing artificial intelligence, next-gen computing, and robust digital infrastructure to attract high-tech investments to Gujarat.

Sanghavi highlighted discussions around integrating AI platforms such as Emerald AI to tackle challenges in energy management and efficiency for cutting-edge data centers. Conversations also spanned digital governance and innovation in healthcare technology, all aligning with Gujarat's shift from traditional manufacturing to a tech-driven powerhouse.

In further interactions, Sanghavi engaged with key players like NVIDIA's Elica Kyoseva and OpenAI's Chris Lehane on pioneering quantum advancements and AI enablement, respectively. Additionally, a strategic meeting with Cognizant's CFO Jatin Dalal emphasized workforce development at GIFT City. Over three days, Sanghavi and his team conducted 58 meetings showcasing India's distinct presence at Davos, labeled a 'New India' moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

