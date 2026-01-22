Left Menu

Telangana's Global Investment Surge at WEF 2026

Telangana, led by CM A Revanth Reddy, secured significant investments at the WEF annual meeting in Davos. The state promoted its 'Telangana Rising 2047' initiative and signed major MoUs in sectors like AI and clean energy. Discussions for a WEF event in Hyderabad also took place.

  • India

The Telangana delegation, spearheaded by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, made a significant impact at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, as they held discussions with top global business leaders.

Key achievements included signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance sectors such as Global Capability Centers, Data Centers, Clean Energy, and AI, aiming to bolster the state's economy and infrastructure.

In addition to investment pursuits, the delegation successfully pitched a future WEF follow-up event in Hyderabad. With a notable Rs 1.78 lakh crore secured from Davos investments, the state fortified its global economic stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

