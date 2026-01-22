Telangana's Global Investment Surge at WEF 2026

The Telangana delegation, spearheaded by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, made a significant impact at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, as they held discussions with top global business leaders.

Key achievements included signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance sectors such as Global Capability Centers, Data Centers, Clean Energy, and AI, aiming to bolster the state's economy and infrastructure.

In addition to investment pursuits, the delegation successfully pitched a future WEF follow-up event in Hyderabad. With a notable Rs 1.78 lakh crore secured from Davos investments, the state fortified its global economic stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)