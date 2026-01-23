Defiance and Futurum Launch Retail Kings ETF Targeting Self-Directed Investors

Defiance ETFs and Futurum Equities have introduced the Deification Retail Kings ETF, a fund tailored for self-directed retail investors eager to explore high-growth and high-momentum stocks. The ETF will manage a portfolio of 30 to 50 stocks, steering clear of volatile meme stocks, and focusing on dependable companies.

Among the initial holdings are technology firms like Micron and Palantir Technologies, alongside emerging players such as Oklo, noted for its innovative nuclear reactors. This strategic choice aims to captivate a new generation of investors attuned to long-term growth and technological advancement.

The emergence and influence of retail investors are evident, as highlighted by recent market behaviors. According to JPMorgan Chase analysts, retail investors significantly boosted their stock market participation, injecting $12.9 billion into U.S. stocks in just one week, underlining their growing role and interest in the market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)