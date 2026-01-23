Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Bodies Recovered from Missing Indonesian Surveillance Plane

Indonesian rescuers have found the bodies of all 10 passengers from a missing fishery surveillance plane. The ATR 42-500, used for maritime oversight by the Marine Affairs Ministry, lost contact in South Sulawesi. The crash site was identified around Mount Bulusaraung, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 23-01-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 09:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian rescuers have successfully located the bodies of all 10 passengers from the fishery surveillance plane that went missing last weekend in South Sulawesi, as confirmed by the country's search and rescue agency.

The ATR 42-500 turboprop, owned by Indonesia Air Transport, lost contact with air traffic control near the Maros region. Authorities disclosed the aircraft was on a mission for Indonesia's Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry to monitor fisheries.

The wreckage has been found scattered around Mount Bulusaraung, located northeast of Jakarta, and a thorough investigation by the National Transportation Safety Committee is underway on the black box. This marks the first fatal ATR 42 crash in over a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

