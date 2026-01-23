Tragic Discovery: Bodies Recovered from Missing Indonesian Surveillance Plane

Indonesian rescuers have successfully located the bodies of all 10 passengers from the fishery surveillance plane that went missing last weekend in South Sulawesi, as confirmed by the country's search and rescue agency.

The ATR 42-500 turboprop, owned by Indonesia Air Transport, lost contact with air traffic control near the Maros region. Authorities disclosed the aircraft was on a mission for Indonesia's Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry to monitor fisheries.

The wreckage has been found scattered around Mount Bulusaraung, located northeast of Jakarta, and a thorough investigation by the National Transportation Safety Committee is underway on the black box. This marks the first fatal ATR 42 crash in over a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)