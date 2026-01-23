Left Menu

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infrastructure and Developers has begun toll collection on the Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur and Lucknow-Sultanpur highway sections after paying a substantial fee to NHAI. This initiative aims to enhance travel efficiency and contribute to regional development, highlighting the routes' cultural and spiritual importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:07 IST
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IRB Infrastructure and Developers announced the commencement of toll collection on crucial sections of the Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur and Lucknow-Sultanpur highways, major parts of NH-27 and NH-731.

The company initiated the toll after remitting a significant concession fee of Rs 9,270 crore to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), alongside achieving financial closure. The tolling project will be managed by IRB Harihara Corridors under a 20-year revenue-linked concession period.

Virendra D Mhaiskar, Chairman of IRB Group, highlighted the cultural and spiritual relevance of these corridors, emphasizing their role in safe and efficient travel for millions of pilgrims and travelers. IRB, which holds an asset base of Rs 94,000 crore across 13 states, had been the top bidder for NHAI's TOT-17 initiative.

TRENDING

1
Mystery at Sea: Quest for Missing Filipino Sailors

Mystery at Sea: Quest for Missing Filipino Sailors

 Thailand
2
To Lam Reconfirmed as Head of Vietnam's Communist Party

To Lam Reconfirmed as Head of Vietnam's Communist Party

 Global
3
TECNO Spark Go3: The Everyday Smartphone for India

TECNO Spark Go3: The Everyday Smartphone for India

 India
4
Flight of Survival: Conserving the Black-breasted Puffleg in the Andes

Flight of Survival: Conserving the Black-breasted Puffleg in the Andes

 Ecuador

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026