Empowering Women: NHAI Deploys Over 5,100 Female Staff at Toll Booths

NHAI has initiated a drive for gender inclusivity by deploying over 5,100 female staff at toll booths across India. This move aims to empower women, improve service delivery, and ensure a professional working environment through specialized training, particularly for those from rural backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is championing women's empowerment by staffing over 1,140 toll plazas with more than 5,100 female employees during day shifts. Announced on Friday, the initiative is set to improve service delivery while fostering gender inclusivity, according to an official statement.

This decision followed extensive discussions with key stakeholders, including fee plaza operators and industry associations such as the National Highways Builder Federation and the Highway Operators Association of India. There's unanimous agreement to involve women in user fee collection roles, reflecting a significant step towards inclusivity.

To facilitate this transition, NHAI will provide specialized training to the newly deployed female staff. The focus will be on courteous user interaction, emergency management, and safety protocols, with an emphasis on enhancing toll plaza operations. This effort aims to empower women and create a professional and safe working environment, particularly for those from rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

