Left Menu

Kerala's Landmark Investment Moves at WEF

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev announced that the state secured investment commitments worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore from international firms at WEF in Davos. Agreements were made with 27 companies in medical technology, renewable energy, and more. Kerala's ESG policy reportedly attracted further interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:35 IST
Kerala's Landmark Investment Moves at WEF
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev announced on Friday that the state government has secured investment commitments totaling Rs 1.18 lakh crore from various international companies at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

According to Rajeev's Facebook post, letters of intent were signed with 27 companies from the US, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and South Africa, specializing in sectors such as medical technology, renewable energy, and data centers. This marks the first time Kerala has attracted investment from the WEF.

Rajeev mentioned discussions with representatives from 67 companies over a three-day period. Officials have been tasked with follow-up work related to these letters of intent. The minister highlighted that more than 100 companies are moving to the construction phase after signing agreements at the last Invest Kerala Global Summit, thanks to Kerala's pioneering adoption of the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) policy, which has been highlighted as a major incentive for new investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Triple Arrest in Rs 8 Crore Heist Unveils Agra's Intricate Crime Web

Triple Arrest in Rs 8 Crore Heist Unveils Agra's Intricate Crime Web

 India
2
EC Mandates Swift Action Amidst SIR Hearing Turmoil in West Bengal

EC Mandates Swift Action Amidst SIR Hearing Turmoil in West Bengal

 India
3
Chelsea Fined for Bottle-Throwing Incident

Chelsea Fined for Bottle-Throwing Incident

 Global
4
Michigan Sues Big Oil for Renewables Standoff

Michigan Sues Big Oil for Renewables Standoff

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026