Kerala's Landmark Investment Moves at WEF

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev announced on Friday that the state government has secured investment commitments totaling Rs 1.18 lakh crore from various international companies at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

According to Rajeev's Facebook post, letters of intent were signed with 27 companies from the US, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and South Africa, specializing in sectors such as medical technology, renewable energy, and data centers. This marks the first time Kerala has attracted investment from the WEF.

Rajeev mentioned discussions with representatives from 67 companies over a three-day period. Officials have been tasked with follow-up work related to these letters of intent. The minister highlighted that more than 100 companies are moving to the construction phase after signing agreements at the last Invest Kerala Global Summit, thanks to Kerala's pioneering adoption of the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) policy, which has been highlighted as a major incentive for new investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)