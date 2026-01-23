Spain's Railway Network: Balancing Expansion and Safety

Spain's railway network is under intense scrutiny following a week of high-profile accidents, including one of Europe's deadliest. With nearly 40 million passengers using high-speed trains in 2024, the strain has exposed lapses in maintenance investment compared to other European countries, despite the network's rapid expansion.

In the wake of a catastrophic accident in Andalusia killing 45 people and several other incidents, experts highlight the network's vulnerability. The Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente conceded the need for a maintenance budget debate, separating it from accidents occurring on renovated tracks.

Maintenance spending on Spain's railway, the largest high-speed network in Europe, remains significantly lower than its European peers. As labor unions demand safety guarantees, reports indicate a rise in track-related problems, urging the government to boost rail infrastructure funding to ensure passenger safety.