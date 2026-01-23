Silver Surges: A New Milestone Amid Global Unrest

Spot silver prices soared to the critical $100 an ounce mark for the first time on Friday, propelled by strong demand and a robust buying momentum.

Investors are flocking to this safe-haven asset due to ongoing geopolitical turmoil and the anticipation of lower interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The precious metal has witnessed a more than 200% surge since President Trump commenced his second term last January, with gains fueled by persistent challenges in refining and a consistent supply shortfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)