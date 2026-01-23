Left Menu

Silver Surges: A New Milestone Amid Global Unrest

Silver prices broke the $100 per ounce barrier recently driven by heightened demand and geopolitical tensions. Investors are turning to this safe-haven asset amidst volatile market conditions and the prospect of lower U.S. interest rates. Silver's value has increased over 200% since Trump's second term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:21 IST
Spot silver prices soared to the critical $100 an ounce mark for the first time on Friday, propelled by strong demand and a robust buying momentum.

Investors are flocking to this safe-haven asset due to ongoing geopolitical turmoil and the anticipation of lower interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The precious metal has witnessed a more than 200% surge since President Trump commenced his second term last January, with gains fueled by persistent challenges in refining and a consistent supply shortfall.

