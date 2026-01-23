Silver Surges: A New Milestone Amid Global Unrest
Silver prices broke the $100 per ounce barrier recently driven by heightened demand and geopolitical tensions. Investors are turning to this safe-haven asset amidst volatile market conditions and the prospect of lower U.S. interest rates. Silver's value has increased over 200% since Trump's second term.
Spot silver prices soared to the critical $100 an ounce mark for the first time on Friday, propelled by strong demand and a robust buying momentum.
Investors are flocking to this safe-haven asset due to ongoing geopolitical turmoil and the anticipation of lower interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The precious metal has witnessed a more than 200% surge since President Trump commenced his second term last January, with gains fueled by persistent challenges in refining and a consistent supply shortfall.
