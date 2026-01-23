Heroic Loco Pilot Prevents Train Disaster in Gujarat

In a dramatic turn of events, a train disaster was narrowly avoided in Gujarat's Amreli district, highlighting the crucial role of alertness in railway safety.

On Thursday evening, the Bhavnagar-Porbandar passenger train, identified as 59560, faced a grave threat between Khijadiya Junction and Chital Railway Station. The vigilant loco pilot noticed stones and cement poles maliciously placed on the track, designed to derail the train, and promptly applied emergency brakes, thwarting what could have been a catastrophic event.

Swift response from the railway and local police, with dog squads in tow, led to the launch of an investigation. Authorities suspect local miscreants and have filed a case under multiple legal statutes, including the Railway Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

