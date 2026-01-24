Koffeetech Communications: Shaping the Future of Real Estate Marketing

Mumbai, Maharashtra - Koffeetech Communications, a burgeoning force in the realm of real estate marketing, secured six awards at the Realty+ Brand Leadership Awards, demonstrating its digital marketing prowess for the realty sector. Held on January 22 at Novotel International in Andheri, the event saw Koffeetech recognized for its innovative campaigns across various categories.

Founder and CEO Jay Rathod spoke on a panel about 'The Instagram Effect,' shedding light on how digital platforms are reshaping buyer research and engagement. Rathod emphasized that today's buyers extensively research projects online before reaching out, and this necessitates deeper collaboration between marketing and on-site sales teams to ensure inquiries convert into sales.

With a comprehensive approach, Koffeetech Communications coordinates efforts across multiple digital channels, supporting real estate developers from initial project visibility through to sales completion, thereby underlining its role as a pivotal partner in modern real estate marketing.

