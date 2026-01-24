Pioneering Safer Roads: ICICI Lombard's Nationwide Helmet Initiative

ICICI Lombard General Insurance is making significant strides in promoting road safety across India through its helmet distribution initiative. Since its inception in 2015, the campaign has successfully distributed over 600,000 helmets and impacted more than a million lives through awareness programs, helmet distribution, and rehabilitation support for accident victims.

The initiative extends beyond mere distribution, fostering community engagement to emphasize the importance of helmets as a matter of personal safety. ICICI Lombard utilizes safety demonstrations and rider interactions to reinforce this message, ensuring that road safety goes hand in hand with legal compliance.

Beyond individual safety, ICICI Lombard is tackling larger challenges by focusing on zero fatality corridors like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The company also promotes Motor Third Party insurance, highlighting the importance of financial protection and legal responsibility. As India's roads become busier, the initiative is a vital move towards ensuring safer journeys for all.

