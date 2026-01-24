Left Menu

Pioneering Safer Roads: ICICI Lombard's Nationwide Helmet Initiative

ICICI Lombard's initiative, launched in 2015, aims to enhance road safety by distributing over 600,000 helmets and impacting over a million lives. It focuses on safety awareness, zero fatality corridors, and Motor Third Party insurance, embodying a blend of corporate social responsibility and business strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Lombard General Insurance is making significant strides in promoting road safety across India through its helmet distribution initiative. Since its inception in 2015, the campaign has successfully distributed over 600,000 helmets and impacted more than a million lives through awareness programs, helmet distribution, and rehabilitation support for accident victims.

The initiative extends beyond mere distribution, fostering community engagement to emphasize the importance of helmets as a matter of personal safety. ICICI Lombard utilizes safety demonstrations and rider interactions to reinforce this message, ensuring that road safety goes hand in hand with legal compliance.

Beyond individual safety, ICICI Lombard is tackling larger challenges by focusing on zero fatality corridors like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The company also promotes Motor Third Party insurance, highlighting the importance of financial protection and legal responsibility. As India's roads become busier, the initiative is a vital move towards ensuring safer journeys for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

