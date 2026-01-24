Air India Grounds Flights Amid Severe US East Coast Blizzard
Air India has canceled its flights to New York and Newark on January 25-26 due to a severe winter storm forecast for the US East Coast. The airline prioritizes passenger and crew safety as the storm is expected to significantly impact operations.
In response to a severe winter storm anticipated to hit the US East Coast, Air India has canceled its flights to New York and Newark scheduled for January 25-26.
The airline, which offers daily flights from Delhi and Mumbai to these destinations, made the announcement citing safety concerns for passengers and crew amid forecasts of heavy snow in New York, New Jersey, and surrounding areas.
Air India communicated the decision in a social media post, ensuring the public of its commitment to safety and operational practicality in light of the impending weather event.
