Kerala's High-Speed Rail Dream: A Game-Changer for Travel

E Sreedharan, known as 'Metroman', announced Kerala's plan for a high-speed rail network connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, reducing travel time to 3.15 hours. The project will cost Rs 86,000 crore to Rs one lakh crore, with completion expected in five years.

'Metroman' E Sreedharan has revealed that Kerala might soon see a high-speed rail network that promises to cut travel-time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur down to just 3.15 hours. The formal announcement by the Centre is anticipated shortly.

Speaking about the developments, Sreedharan, former Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, shared that a project office has already been set up and work on drafting a Detailed Project Report will kickstart on February 2. Once sanctioned, the project will replace the state's previous Silverline initiative and is projected to be completed within five years, costing between Rs 86,000 crore and Rs one lakh crore.

Sreedharan also detailed that the state and central governments will contribute 60% of the project's cost, with the remaining funds to be borrowed. To minimize land acquisition, 70% of the rail line will be elevated and 20% underground. Notably, the surplus land around the pillars will be leased for cultivation post-completion. The line will feature eight-coach trains with a carrying capacity for 560 passengers, traveling at speeds up to 200 kmph and stopping at 22 stations. While it will end at Kannur for now, extensions to Kasaragod or Mangaluru might be considered later.

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

