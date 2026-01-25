India Opens Doors for European Automakers with Major Tariff Cuts

In a landmark move, India is preparing to significantly reduce tariffs on cars imported from the European Union. Sources indicate that the current import duties, which can reach up to 110%, will be slashed to 40% as part of a free trade pact set to be announced shortly.

Negotiations have been brisk, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration agreeing on immediate tax reductions for a select range of high-value European vehicles, priced above 15,000 euros. The reduction is expected to lower to 10% over time, providing a critical advantage to European automakers including Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.

This trade pact, characterized as 'the mother of all deals,' is poised to enhance the bilateral trade landscape, opening India's traditionally sheltered auto market to more international competition. This development comes as a much-needed change, with the potential to transform India's car industry dynamics ahead of its projected market expansion by 2030.

