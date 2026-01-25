Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: New Commission to Propel Agricultural Growth

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the formation of an Agriculture and Horticulture Commission to foster development and safeguard cultivators' rights. He also outlined plans for pension arrear payments and announced new local government offices. A vision document for sustainable state development was introduced.

In a significant move to boost the agricultural sector, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed plans to establish an Agriculture and Horticulture Commission. Announcing this during the 56th Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day celebrations, the chief minister emphasized the initiative as a crucial step in protecting farmers' rights.

Sukhu also addressed financial matters, committing to clearing pension arrears for elderly individuals and family pensioners by the end of January. This payment, along with arrears for Class-IV employees retiring within a specific period, represents a substantial government expenditure aimed at alleviating financial liabilities.

Simultaneously, Sukhu laid out a vision document focusing on environmentally sustainable development. The document reflects the aspirations of the state's people and seeks to harmonize progress with environmental responsibility, ensuring continuous growth while maintaining Himachal Pradesh's unique identity.

