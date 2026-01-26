Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Sinks in Southern Philippines

A ferry with over 350 passengers and crew sank off the southern Philippines, leading to rescue operations that saved 215 lives and found seven bodies. The M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 encountered technical issues and sank en route to Jolo island, highlighting recurring maritime safety challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 26-01-2026 05:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 05:33 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Sinks in Southern Philippines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A maritime tragedy unfolded off the southern Philippines when a ferry with over 350 passengers on board sank, prompting a swift rescue operation by the Philippine coast guard and navy.

The M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, which was headed to Jolo island, encountered technical difficulties and sank, resulting in at least 215 passengers being rescued, while seven bodies have been recovered so far, according to officials.

This incident underscores the frequent sea accidents faced by the Philippine archipelago, exacerbated by storms, poorly maintained vessels, overcrowding, and lax safety enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026