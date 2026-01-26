Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Sinks in Southern Philippines

A maritime tragedy unfolded off the southern Philippines when a ferry with over 350 passengers on board sank, prompting a swift rescue operation by the Philippine coast guard and navy.

The M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, which was headed to Jolo island, encountered technical difficulties and sank, resulting in at least 215 passengers being rescued, while seven bodies have been recovered so far, according to officials.

This incident underscores the frequent sea accidents faced by the Philippine archipelago, exacerbated by storms, poorly maintained vessels, overcrowding, and lax safety enforcement.

