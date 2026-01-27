India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A Game Changer for Global Trade
The India-EU FTA is a groundbreaking trade agreement focusing on tariff liberalization for over 90-95% of goods, enhancing trade and economic resilience. It strengthens India and the EU’s strategic connection amidst global disruptions, opening opportunities for growth, investment, and sustainable development in numerous sectors.
The India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) marks a significant milestone in international trade relations, as it aims to liberalize tariffs on over 90-95% of traded goods over time. According to Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman of logistics operator Allcargo Group, this development signals a strategic shift towards strengthening India as a reliable trading entity beyond the shadow of China.
In a world currently marred by geopolitical tensions and trade shifts, the new trade agreement emerges as a beacon of partnership and shared economic vision between India and the European Union. The accord promises to enhance trade, business, employment, and economic resilience, according to Shetty, especially given the backdrop of tariff policies disrupting global commerce.
India and Europe have sealed this massive trade pact, often dubbed the 'mother of all deals', aiming to exceed their already substantial annual bilateral trade of USD 135 billion. The agreement paves the way for deeper cooperation in sectors like services, automobiles, food, chemicals, pharma, technology, and clean energy, positioning India as an attractive destination for European companies seeking growth and diversification.
