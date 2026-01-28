IndiGo Extends Flight Cancellations Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo has announced an extension of its flight cancellations to Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent until February 11. The decision comes in response to the ongoing situation in Iran, which prompted the airline to adjust its schedule.

Initially, these flights were canceled until January 28, but due to the current circumstances, the airline has taken further precautionary measures. IndiGo's flights to these destinations normally traverse Iranian airspace, now deemed unsafe amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

The airline operates A320neo aircraft on these routes, which lack the range and fuel capacity for longer detours, making the current regional instability particularly impactful on operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)