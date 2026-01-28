Left Menu

IndiGo Extends Flight Cancellations Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo has extended its flight cancellations to Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent until February 11, citing the ongoing situation in Iran. These flights, which usually pass through Iranian airspace, have been grounded due to safety concerns stemming from heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 01:05 IST
IndiGo Extends Flight Cancellations Amid Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo has announced an extension of its flight cancellations to Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent until February 11. The decision comes in response to the ongoing situation in Iran, which prompted the airline to adjust its schedule.

Initially, these flights were canceled until January 28, but due to the current circumstances, the airline has taken further precautionary measures. IndiGo's flights to these destinations normally traverse Iranian airspace, now deemed unsafe amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

The airline operates A320neo aircraft on these routes, which lack the range and fuel capacity for longer detours, making the current regional instability particularly impactful on operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026