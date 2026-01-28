EIB Backs €175m Regensburg Housing Push With €80m Loan

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved an €80 million loan to support a major multi-year housing investment programme by Stadtbau-GmbH Regensburg, accelerating the delivery of social, affordable and energy-efficient housing in the growing German city.

The financing will help fund a €175 million investment programme, covering both new housing construction and energy efficiency upgrades to existing urban rental units — easing pressure on the local housing market while advancing climate goals.

Boost for affordable, sustainable urban living

Regensburg Mayor Gertrud Maltz-Schwarzfischer says the EIB backing sends a strong signal for the city’s future.

“This financing will help us create more affordable, environmentally friendly housing and keep Regensburg a great place to live for people of every generation,” she says.

The loan enables Stadtbau-GmbH, the city’s municipal housing company, to scale up investment without putting strain on its balance sheet, accelerating delivery at a time of rising housing demand.

New homes, lower energy costs

The programme includes:

New social and affordable flats for low- and middle-income renters

Energy-efficiency renovations of existing housing stock

Neighbourhood upgrades to improve liveability and social mix

“For tenants, this means more choice, better energy performance and rents that remain fair and stable over the long term,” says Götz Kessler, Managing Director of Stadtbau-GmbH Regensburg.

“Our partnership with the EIB allows us to plan with confidence and underlines the critical role municipal housing providers play in socially and environmentally responsible urban development.”

EU finance with local impact

EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer says the project highlights how EU-backed finance delivers tangible benefits on the ground.

“Like many growing cities, Regensburg faces the challenge of keeping housing affordable while meeting climate targets,” she says. “Stadtbau-GmbH combines social responsibility, architectural quality and environmental protection — exactly what EIB financing is designed to support.”

High climate and environmental standards

All projects under the programme will meet strict EU climate and environmental requirements, including:

Compliance with the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive

Energy-efficient new builds and deep retrofits

Full adherence to EU environmental regulations, including impact assessments and nature protection directives

The investments are expected to reduce tenants’ long-term heating costs while contributing directly to Regensburg’s and the EU’s climate objectives.

A model for municipal housing policy

By combining affordability, sustainability and long-term urban planning, the Stadtbau-GmbH programme is being positioned as a flagship example of modern municipal housing policy, showing how cities can expand housing supply while protecting both people and the planet.