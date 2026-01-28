The Phoenix Mills Ltd Posts 4% Profit Increase in Q3

The Phoenix Mills Ltd, a prominent realty firm, has reported a 4% increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year, amounting to Rs 275.79 crore. This marks a rise from Rs 264.76 crore in the same period the previous year, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The company's total income for the October to December period saw a substantial boost, increasing to Rs 1,168.47 crore from Rs 1,005.52 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. This reflects a robust performance in their retail real estate projects.

Throughout the first nine months of the fiscal year, The Phoenix Mills experienced a notable increase in net profit, reaching Rs 820.47 crore compared to Rs 715.40 crore a year earlier. The total income for this period surged to Rs 3,299.19 crore, showing significant growth from Rs 2,902.99 crore a year ago.

