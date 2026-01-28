The Phoenix Mills Ltd Posts 4% Profit Increase in Q3
The Phoenix Mills Ltd reported a 4% increase in net profit at Rs 275.79 crore for Q3 of the fiscal year. Total income rose to Rs 1,168.47 crore, with significant growth noted over the first nine months of the fiscal year, driven by its retail real estate projects.
The Phoenix Mills Ltd, a prominent realty firm, has reported a 4% increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year, amounting to Rs 275.79 crore. This marks a rise from Rs 264.76 crore in the same period the previous year, according to a recent regulatory filing.
The company's total income for the October to December period saw a substantial boost, increasing to Rs 1,168.47 crore from Rs 1,005.52 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. This reflects a robust performance in their retail real estate projects.
Throughout the first nine months of the fiscal year, The Phoenix Mills experienced a notable increase in net profit, reaching Rs 820.47 crore compared to Rs 715.40 crore a year earlier. The total income for this period surged to Rs 3,299.19 crore, showing significant growth from Rs 2,902.99 crore a year ago.
