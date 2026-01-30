Left Menu

Carborundum Universal clocks consolidated Q3 net profit at Rs 73.16 cr

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2025 the total income soared to Rs 3,856.88 crore, as against Rs 3,711.84 crore registered in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 23:05 IST
Carborundum Universal Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 73.16 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter, the company said on Friday. The city-based manufacturer of industrial ceramics and abrasives, had earned a net profit of Rs 37.61 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. For the nine month period ending December 31, 2025 the net profit of the company stood at Rs 207.81 crore, as against Rs 268.61 crore registered in the year ago period, the company said in a press release on Friday. The consolidated total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 1,304.16 crore from Rs 1,271.83 crore recorded in the year ago period. For the nine month period ending December 31, 2025 the total income soared to Rs 3,856.88 crore, as against Rs 3,711.84 crore registered in the corresponding period of the last financial year. The Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share on face value of Re 1 each per share to the shareholders of the company, the release said.

