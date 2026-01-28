S&P 500 Breaks 7,000 Barrier Amid AI Optimism and Big Tech Gains

The S&P 500 index has made history by surpassing the 7,000-point mark for the first time, driven primarily by optimistic sentiments surrounding artificial intelligence and expectations of robust Big Tech earnings. Investors are buoyed by the hope of monetary policy easing, propelling the index to new heights.

Reflective of increasing confidence in the U.S. economy, the index's ascent from 5,000 to 7,000 points happened in record time. Previously, it took about three years to rise from 4,000 to 5,000 points, but a mere nine months from 5,000 to 6,000. Current momentum suggests continued growth driven by technological advancements.

Investors remain focused on AI-powered earnings growth, notably as tech giants like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet push higher. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cuts in 2026 add to positive market sentiment, even as geopolitical tensions and economic forecasts paint a complex global picture.

(With inputs from agencies.)