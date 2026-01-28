Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Samridhi Yatra Brings Rs 138 Crore Development Boost to Darbhanga

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched Rs 138 crore worth of development projects in Darbhanga during his 'Samridhi Yatra'. He laid foundation stones for 50 schemes and inaugurated 40 projects. Kumar reviewed various ongoing projects, emphasizing timely completion and inspecting significant city infrastructure developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:15 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar initiated development projects valued at approximately Rs 138 crore in Darbhanga district as part of his 'Samridhi Yatra'. The initiative aims to boost infrastructure in the region with Kumar emphasizing timely completion of projects.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for 50 projects worth Rs 105 crore while also inaugurating 40 projects totaling Rs 33 crore. He inspected key construction sites, including the inter-state bus terminal and elaborated on future development plans such as a four-lane approach road to AIIMS.

Further infrastructure enhancements discussed include modernizing the Mithila Research Institute and constructing an elevated corridor between key city junctions. Beautification efforts at local religious and cultural sites were also highlighted, showcasing Kumar's comprehensive approach to regional development.

